Agri-value chain financier Samunnati has launched a carbon incubator facility initiative, which aims to empower farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and farmers to integrate carbon projects into their operations.

While the facility will explore opportunities such as regenerative agriculture and agroforestry, Biochar — a technology-based organic fertilizer facility that converts farm residues into soil-enhancing carbon — was highlighted as a key innovation at the recently held two-day FPO conclave in Hyderabad. Biochar not only improves soil health but also boosts crop resilience against environmental stressors like drought and excessive rainfall, providing an additional revenue stream through carbon credits.

“Biochar is transformative for Indian agriculture,” said Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati. “By turning agricultural residues into soil-enhancing mixtures, farmers can boost soil health, crop yields and incomes, while also tackling climate change. We aim to equip every FPO in India with biochar technology to support sustainable farming practices,” Anil Kumar said in a statement.

New pacts

Aligned with its ecosystem approach, Samunnati entered into four new partnerships during the conclave, focused on promoting sustainability and enhancing the end-to-end value chain from inputs to promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in agriculture. These partnerships are the strong symbol of Samunnati’s commitment to addressing the holistic needs of the agricultural community, empowering FPOs and farmers with advanced tools, financial support and knowledge to foster sustainable farming practices.

The conclave concluded on a high note, as Samunnati reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an agricultural ecosystem that is prepared to tackle the challenges of the future while ensuring the prosperity of farmers and the sustainability of their practices.