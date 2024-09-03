Agri chain financier Samunnati, in collaboration with the National Association for Farmer Producer Organisations (NAFPO), has launched ‘Bharat FPO Finder’, a digital compendium of Indian FPOs.

Listing over 42,000 FPOs, the platform aims to empower farmers, researchers, NGOs, and stakeholders with critical data, enhancing the visibility of FPOs and supporting India’s agricultural ecosystem, the company said. The directory was launched at Samunnati’s 4th national conclave of FPOs in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Describing Bharat FPO Finder as ‘India’s Google for FPOs’, Pravesh Sharma, Director, Samunnati, said, “This platform is India’s first ever digital public infrastructure initiative that brings all FPOs under one digital roof. It will be a game-changer for farmers, market players, NGOs, and research institutions, offering them unparalleled access to information and insights on FPOs nationwide.”

The platform allows users to search for FPOs based on criteria such as location, crops grown, services offered, and market links. Through transparency and accessibility, it aims to enhance the productivity of FPOs.

Anil Kumar SG,CEO and Founder of Samunnati, said “The digital transformation in agriculture is underway, and the Bharat FPO Finder is set to be at the heart of it. With FPOs playing a pivotal role in aggregating small and marginal farmers to achieve scale in agricultural production, market access, and finance, this platform will strengthen their ability to connect with stakeholders who can support their growth.”

Anil Kumar also launched a white paper on strategies to accelerate financing for climate-resilient agricultural practices and meet sustainability goals. It includes fostering private investment in climate-smart agriculture and addressing financing gaps in climate mitigation and adaptation technologies.

AV Bhawani Shankar, CGM, NABARD, said the bank is working on sustainability and climate friendly FPOs regulations to help India achieve sustainable agriculture practices and take world-class products to the global market.