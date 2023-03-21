Samunnati has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government, facilitated by Heartfulness Institute, Hyderabad. This association aims to strengthen the Chief Minister’s Community Leadership Development Programme (CMCLDP) of Madhya Pradesh, by redesigning the course curriculum pertaining to agriculture and rural economic empowerment, enhancing the web portal and learning app to promote sustainable practices.

Samunnati, jointly with the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhyan Parishad (MPJAP), will be exploring opportunities to build capacity among MPJAP cadres under its village level entrepreneurs initiative, leading to their overall socio-economic empowerment.

Economic empowerment

Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramin Vishwavidyalay (MGCGV), which strives to develop human resources for the economic and social development of rural people aims, through this tripartite partnership, looks to foster rural economic empowerment and develop a certification course for CMCLDP cadres.

Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO, Samunnati, said, “Through this MOU, Samunnati is looking forward to engaging with the members of MP Jan Abhiyan for strengthening livelihoods of rural communities by extending value-added services. We are pleased to provide support in expanding agricultural trainings and certifications to create a strong pipeline of trained personnel, who will further strengthen sustainable development programmes in rural areas.”

Samunnati’s vision is to make the markets work for smallholder farmers. Today, Samunnati works exclusively to promote the livelihood and economic empowerment of smallholder farmers by working with farmer collectives, viz FPOs, village level entrepreneurs, co-operatives and agri enterprises.

“Samunnati has partnered with Heartfulness Institute to spread the knowledge of good agricultural practices developed by Heartfulness with the farming community. To achieve this purpose, Samunnati and Heartfulness have jointly set up a Centre of Excellence at the Heartfulness headquarters at Kanha Shantivanam which houses a collection centre, procuring vegetables from farmers in over 50 villages, has a demo farm and other value-added services that can be adopted by farmers to increase their income” added Anil Kumar.

Samunnati, jointly with MGCGV, will be holding workshops and seminars and will also be redesigning the curriculum framework for introducing rural economic empowerment for the holistic development of the society.

