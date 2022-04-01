Samunnati to expand its workforce by 20 per cent this year

Chennai-based Samunnati, an agri value-chain enabler said it plans to increase its workforce by 20 per cent this year. The company, currently has over 611 employees.

In a statement, Samunnati said it intends to bolster its workforce further by adding 20 per cent more talent in 2022 with close to 100 positions open across functions.

“At Samunnati, our commitment to our people is as strong as our commitment to the smallholder farmers of India. It is the collective experience and expertise of our teams that allow us to reach new frontiers of growth and impact,” said Anilkumar SG, Founder, Samunnati.

Samunnati’s team and advisors bring a collective experience across agriculture, banking, IT, governance, diversity and policy. The company said it has a presence in more than 100 agri value chains spread over 22 states.