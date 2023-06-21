Samunnati, one of India’s largest agri enterprises, is hosting a two-day conclave of over 170 lighthouse farmer producer organisations (FPOs) from across the country in Hyderabad during June 23-24.

Themed “Building a Resilient FPO Ecosystem”, the conclave is an event “for the FPOs, and by the FPOs” aiming to create recognition for those making a positive, sustainable, and long-lasting impact on farmers’ livelihoods.

It will give a platform to the chosen FPOs to narrate their stories of struggles, success and share their learnings with the rest of the FPO ecosystem at large, inspire them to become thriving commercial enterprises and ultimately benefit the farmers of India.

The conclave will feature curated panel discussions around four key themes: “Addressing the ‘access to finance’ paradox”, “Opening FPO mindset to AgTech Innovations”, ‘Access to Markets — Opportunities & New developments’ and ‘Climate Smart Practices & Regenerative Agriculture’.

Eminent speakers

Eminent persons such as S Ramesh, CEO, Nabkisan; S Balakrishnan, Vrutti, CEO; Ashish Parashar, Chief Strategy Officer, Garuda Aerospace; Ananya Ramakanth, UNESCO, MGIEP; Tushar Devidayal, Devidayal Solar Solutions; Ramanjaneyalu, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA), will be among those sharing their insights and thoughts. All panels will have equal representation from FPOs who have done well in the themed areas.

In addition, Shaik N Meera, Director, ICAR-ATARI; CS Reddy, APMAS; Shireesh Joshi, ONDC; Arun Raste of NCDEX will take part.

Anil Kumar SG, Founder & CEO, Samunnati, said, “This is first of its kind congregation of top performing FPOs in the country who are the torchbearers for the entire ecosystem. The idea is to use this congregation as a platform to discuss and exchange ideas that made them successful and take them far and wide for the benefit of the entire ecosystem. This will be a great enabler for the nascent FPOs in agri-ecosystem in the country.”