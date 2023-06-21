Samunnati, an agricultural finance and market linkages firm, will organise a two-day conference of food producer organisations (FPOs) in Hyderabad.

The conference, on June 23 and 24, will focus on ‘Building a resilient FPO ecosystem’.

“The conference will help FPOs learn, share, grow together. The event ‘for the FPOs, and by the FPOs’ aims to create recognition for those making a positive, sustainable, and long-lasting impact on farmers’ livelihoods,” Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO, Samunnati, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The conference will provide a platform for FPOs to narrate their journey and share their learnings with fellow FPOs.

It would discuss key challenges such as poor access to finance, which is stifling the growth of FPOs. Other sessions include ‘Opening FPO mindset to agtech innovations’, ‘Access to Markets — Opportunities and new developments’, and ‘Climate smart practices and regenerative agriculture’.