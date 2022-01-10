Samunnati’s gross transactions cross ₹10,000 cr mark

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Samunnati, an agri-value chain said on Monday that its gross transactional value has crossed the ₹10,000-crore mark, with half of it coming in over the past 18 months.
“The 10,000-crore GTV mark is a significant milestone in our journey to enable the agri value chains to operate at a higher equilibrium. We are grateful to our customers, partners, stakeholders and above all, the farmers for their sustained faith and support over the past years,” said Anil Kumar S G, Founder and CEO in a statement.
“We are blessed to have an enabling cohort of investors, lenders and other stakeholders who have encouraged us to move forward on our mission. We strive to make agriculture profitable and sustainable for the millions of smallholder farmers that ensure our nation’s food security. Currently, Samunnati has access to over 1,500 farmer collectives with a member base of over six million farmers and envisions impacting one in every four farming households through its network by 2027,” Kumar said.
Recently Samunnati and the Federation of Indian FPOs and Aggregators (FIFA, one of the subsidiaries of NAFED) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support FPOs. FIFA is a national level association of more than 100 producer organisations and primarily works towards sustainability of its member organisations through market linkage and logistical support.
As part of the MoU, Samunnati and FIFA will guide the FPOs through various training modules focused on their capacity building and institutional development, deploy Samunnati’s FPO grading and assessment tool, give them access to Samunnati’s digitization suite, provide market linkages and financing solutions.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...