Sanjeev Bisht has been elected as the chairman of the All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) for the year 2022-23.

Bisht is the vice president of Spices and Aqua of Agri Business Division of ITC Ltd in Andhra Pradesh. He played an instrumental role in setting up the spices business for ITC from its inception.

The All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), established in the year 1987, works towards protecting the interests of the spice exporters in the country, creating a sustainable, pro-development business environment for the industry and its stakeholders.