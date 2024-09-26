Sanjeev K Asthana, CEO, Patanjali Foods Ltd, has been appointed as the President of The Solvent Extractors Association of India. Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd has been appointed as vice president, SEAI said in a statement. Sunil Mundra, Director, Kamal Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd and Vidya Bhushan, Head of Edible Oils at Bunge India Pvt Ltd and Ashish R Saraf, President, Manorama Industries Ltd are also appointed as vice presidents of the apex trade body of the edible oil sector.

Atul Chaturvedi, Adviser, Adani Wilmar Ltd, has been appointed as Special Adviser of SEAI, while V Neethi Mohan, Chairman, Vaighai Agro Products Ltd has been appointed as Honorary Secretary and Haresh S Vyas, Managing Director, Royal Castor Products Ltd has been appointed as Hon Treasurer. Prabhod S. Halde, Head, Technical Regulatory Affairs at Marico Ltd has been appointed as Hon Jt Secretary, SEAI statement said.