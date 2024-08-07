Coromandel International, a Murugappa group company that provides agri solutions, has appointed S Sankarasubramanian as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sankarasubramanian, previously the Executive Director of the company’s Nutrient Business, is working with the group for the last 31 years. He started his career in Corporate Finance at E.I.D Parry (India). In 2003, he joined Coromandel International, where he played a key role in the company’s growth and diversification, particularly in the Nutrient segment.

Under his leadership, Coromandel has consolidated its industry position, expanded its product portfolio to include nanotechnology and drone spraying services, and ventured into mining operations.

Sankarasubramanian also serves on the boards of several organisations, including the Fertiliser Association of India, Tunisian Indian Fertiliser S.A., and Foskor (Pty) Ltd.