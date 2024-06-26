Kochi-based dairy products firm Sapins has claimed to have set up the country’s first off-grid solar power plant in the dairy sector.

The company’s managing director Gigi Thomas said that the 200 KW plant installed at a cost of ₹2.8 crore will meet the entire energy requirements of the upgraded plant in Kizhakkambalam with a processing capacity of 50,000 litres per day.

The new solar plant with Integrated Energy Management System will also include a 100 kW induction heat exchanger.

Sunil Kumar, marketing director said the new solar plant is a critical milestone in the growth of Sapins, which has grown from a milk processing firm to an integrated dairy products company. The reliance on solar energy availability will be the basis for more product introductions and capacity expansion.

Along with milk and ghee, the company has also expanded into products like yoghurt in pouches, set curd in tubs, paneer, khowa and ice cream.

Ajith M S, Director, Zoladyne Energy Solutions, who oversaw the installation of the solar plant, said the plant was installed with the option of charging the battery using various sources during seasons of low sunlight.