All India Rubber Industries Association has re-elected Shashi Singh as its president for 2024-25.

Anay Gupta will be the senior vice-president and K Ganesh is the vice president

Shashi Singh said “We will focus on enhancing collaboration, innovation, and sustainability within our industry, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our members and contribute to the growth of the rubber sector in India. We will continue to forge a promising future for AIRIA and the rubber industry as a whole”

With a membership of around 1300, AIRIA plays a pivotal role in uniting and representing the rubber industry.

The association actively promotes knowledge exchange and industry growth through a diverse range of events, including seminars, factory visits, international conferences, workshops, and the renowned India Rubber Expo.

These platforms not only serve to enhance the expertise of its members but also provide a vital stage for interaction with international markets.