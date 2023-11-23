Agritech firm Satyukt Analytics has announced a partnership with Grama One Centers, a flagship programme of the Karnataka government to help farmers in the State access satellite-based precision farming services.

The centrepiece of this partnership is the Sat2Farm mobile app, an innovative tool that delivers real-time data to farmers, empowering them with critical information on soil health, moisture levels, crop conditions, pests and diseases, Satyukt said in a statement.

Through satellite-based technology, Sat2Farm provides invaluable insights that enable farmers to optimise resource usage, choose the right crops and effectively manage pests and diseases. This collaboration between Satyukt and Grama One Centers aims to usher in a new era of agriculture, where technology and expertise converge to empower farmers and ensure sustainable farming practices, the company said in a statement.

Karnataka’s GramaOne programme is designed to deliver citizen services directly to villages and acts as a one-stop assistance centre. This partnership ensures that rural citizens have seamless access to Sat2Farm’s agricultural services, bridging the gap between urban and rural areas and bringing the benefits of satellite remote sensing technology to the doorstep of farmers.

The digital farming solutions include rapid soil health reports, pest and disease forewarning, image-based diagnosis, crop-specific practices, soil moisture estimation, irrigation advisories, weather forecasts and crop health analysis.

G2C, B2C services

Sat Kumar Tomer, Founder and CEO of Satyukt Analytics Private Limited, said, “GramaOne is the flagship programme of the Karnataka government aimed at delivering Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business to Customer (B2C) services to rural citizens at their own village. Satyukt is pleased to provide its Sat2Farm B2C services through GramaOne throughout Karnataka.”

This partnership signifies a visionary step towards democratising access to advanced agricultural technologies, ensuring that the benefits of precision farming reach every corner of the State and empower farmers to enhance their agricultural productivity and economic well-being.