Agritech firm Satyukt Analytics has emerged as the winner of the Smart Farm Grant Challenge (SFGC) program, organised by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Satyukt’s innovative solution for enhancing sugarcane harvesting efficiency has won the company the prestigious grant prize of ₹50 lakh. The felicitation ceremony was held in New Delhi, with S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, gracing the event as the chief guest.

The Smart Farm Grant Challenge (SFGC) program was initiated by STPI to enable innovative approaches for efficient sugarcane harvesting. This year’s challenge received an impressive 474 submissions, reflecting the competitive and high-quality nature of the event.

The criteria for the award included predicting the optimum harvest time, estimating sugar content, identifying mature plots, and delivering actionable insights in an easily interpretable format. An expert jury pre-screened 108 applications, shortlisted 25 start-ups for a pitch presentation, and selected the top 10, each receiving a grant of ₹5 lakhs to develop a working prototype. It selected the top four for product development grants of ₹20 lakh each.

After rigorous evaluation, Satyukt Analytics was declared the final winner, securing a grant prize of ₹50 lakh for the first year and ₹10 lakh per year for the next two years for the operation and maintenance of their solution, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by STPI for our efforts in revolutionising sugarcane harvesting,” said Sat Kumar Tomer, Founder & CEO at Satyukt Analytics. “This award underscores our dedication to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability through technological innovation.”

Satyukt Analytics winning solution will be deployed in a 100-acre plot area and utilised by the Government of India, state government entities, and sugar mills over three years for providing advisory services to farmers and significantly improving agricultural practices, the company said.