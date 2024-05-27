Savannah Seeds, a subsidiary of the US-based RiceTec, has introduced a new technology called FullPage Rice Cropping Solution to promote DSR (direct seeded rice) farming.

Besides saving water, the new integrated solution will help farmers substantially reduce labour cost and greenhouse gas emissions by about 25 per cent.

DSR is a relatively new technique that involves direct seeding of paddy seeds against the traditional practice of raising nurseries before planting the seedlings in the field. The DSR method reduces the need for heavy quantities of water required to grow paddy.

Ajai Rana, Asia-Pacific Business Head and CEO of Savannah Seeds, said that the solution offers a four-pronged advantage. “FullPage integrates smart genetics to optimise crop performance. It provides uniform germination, promoting robust initial growth and plant vigour. Unlike conventional methods, the solution mitigates the risk of herbicide phytotoxicity to the crop, ensuring uninterrupted growth and maximum yield potential by offering broad spectrum weed control and crop safety,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Climate-smart practices

“By 2035, an extra 114 million tonnes of milled rice will be needed to ensure food security, yet land and water resources for expanding paddy cultivation are scarce. In view of the continued strain on water in traditional paddy cultivation methods and higher costs, farmers need to embrace climate-smart agriculture practices,” Rana, who is also the Chairman of Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII), said.

He said the technology would help farmers across over 12 paddy-growing States in the country. “It has been introduced after having been validated through over 500 demonstrations and endorsed by thousands of farmers for three years,” he said.

“FullPage technology blends a holistic and futuristic approach that not only reduces groundwater consumption but also translates to substantial cost savings of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 per acre for farmers. Moreover, it promises to enhance yields and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions by 25-30 per cent,” he claimed.

The Gurgaon-based company launched a FullPage ‘Ricerecah’ app to provide complete information on rice cultivation methods.