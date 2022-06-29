SBTi validates IG International’s near-term carbon commitment goals

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)—a partnership between the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the Worldwide Fund for Nature—has validated IG International’s (a fresh fruit importer) near-term carbon reduction commitment goals.

A statement said SBTi assessed IG International’s near-term carbon commitments, the applied methodology and target setting against the Paris Climate Agreement that is aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“After a meticulous review, SBTi has affirmed and validated the behemoth fruit importing brand’s near-term goals,” it said.

SBTi defines and supports best practices in carbon reductions and net-zero targets. It provides corporations with strategies and support for establishing science-based objectives in accordance with the most recent climate insights. These science-based targets show companies and financial institutions how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

The statement said IG International has an organised and strategic sourcing system, augmented by a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network.

Tarun Arora, Director of IG International, said: “By conforming to environmental sustainability parameters adjudicated by the SBTi, we are committing to the persistent opportunities for our growth, the amelioration of the environment, and, above all, a better world for the future.”