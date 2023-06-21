The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has opposed the proposed Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, saying it is a blanket-free pass for abuse of millions of animals farmed for food and other uses.

The Bill has provisions for live export of animals from India. FIAPO said as per 2021 figures released by the United Nations, almost 2 billion of the 80 billion land animals raised for food around the world are exported alive to different countries.

The animals spend weeks and months in horrific suffering, stuffed into trucks and ships, prodded and poked to fit them into these narrow enclosures. “They are treated like cargo on these transport vehicles and their welfare is not a matter of any consideration,” the federation said.

Hundreds of animals catch infections, diseases and are deprived of food and water on these long journeys. They arrive at their destination often dead, or close to death.

Inclusion of canines, felines

The proposed Bill includes under its ambit all equines (all live equine irrespective of purpose including donkey, horses, mule, assess, hinnies), bovines (all bovine animals including cattle, buffaloes, bullocks or any animals falling in the category of bovidae).

It also includes caprines, ovines, swines, canines, felines, avian, laboratory animals, aquatic animals and any other animal which may be specified by the Union Government by notification in the Official Gazette from time to time, except those prohibited in any other act.

“This is particularly alarming. The life of every animal is equally important. However, adding species like canines and felines to the list of live animals allowed to be imported and exported will throw open a slew of legal and illegal avenues for the torture, trade, and death of animals,” the federation said.

The proposed bill will open doors to treat the “by-products” of animal-based industries — such as male calves and male chicks — as products to be sold for slaughter.

Compassion in the treatment of animals is enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The government must withdraw this Bill and lead the way in banning the import and export of live animals, FIAPO said.