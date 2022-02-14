SEA, Solidaridad set up training centre in Bundi to help mustard farmers

Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India and Solidaridad, along with the support of Vodafone Idea and Indus Tower, have set up a farmers’ training-cum-resource centre in Bundi in Rajasthan.

A statement by SEA said that the objective of establishing this centre is to facilitate technical know-hows, training and extension support to farmers with improved technologies.

Experts and technical institutions are associated with the resource centre for facilitating technical knowledge and expertise to farmers. This resource centre will act as hub for farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and shall function as a knowledge and networking centre, a platform for the skill development of board of directors of FPOs, and staff and members of FPOs managing their business activities, market linkages and financial linkages.

It said this centre is setting up demonstration trials of good agricultural practices and women-friendly technologies through its field demonstrations, and simultaneously undertaking the analysis and documentation of case studies of demonstrated trials for further promotion and sharing with stakeholders about well proven sustainable technologies and practices.

Based on the learnings and case studies, best agriculture practices and technologies are promoted in the respective programme areas under the coordination and facilitation of the resource centre.

Promoting sustainability

The statement said that SEA and Solidaridad are promoting sustainability in the edible oil industries through a joint mission. The objective of SEA-Solidaridad Mustard Mission is to work on India’s self-sufficiency in edible oils and to enhance the productivity of oilseeds, particularly mustard seeds, to improve income and livelihood of farmers.

Mustard mission was introduced in two districts three years ago to encourage and guide the smallholder farmers of Rajasthan to increase the production of rape-mustard by increasing the yield of the crop. It also focuses on diversification of land from wheat-rice to mustard, and on improvement in seed quality, assured price to farmers and better agronomic practices.

During the current year, the mission has been implemented in six districts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by establishing 500 model mustard farms to raise the productivity.

The industry is working to facilitate the learning process by setting up farmer field schools in the districts through this mission. The statement said that such training schools strengthen the transfer of scientific and practical knowledge where certified experts and scientists from the government training institutes and organisations impart crucial sessions on good agricultural practices.