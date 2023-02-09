The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India will organise the 21st International Conference on Castor – Global Castor Conference 2023 – at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on February 24 and 25.

A media statement by SEA of India said that over 400 delegates and special invitees from all over India and abroad will attend the conference. It will provide a unique opportunity for one-to-one meetings for the delegates, specifically with the international buyers of castor oil and derivatives, to develop new business contacts, and also to strengthen the existing ones, it said.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA of India, said India meets more than 90 per cent of the world’s demand for castor oil thereby enjoying a dominant position in the world castor scenario. India’s exports of castor oil and derivatives are estimated above ₹12,000 crore per annum.

The global castor derivatives market, estimated to be over $5 billion, is highly dependent on India, he said.

The theme of the conference is ‘Castor sustainability – A way forward’. On February 25, Balwantsinh Rajput, Minister of Industry, MSME, Civil Aviation, and Labour and Employment, Government of Gujarat, will be the chief guest at the conference. Anubhuti Sahay, Head of Research, South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, will deliver the keynote address.

Representatives from India, China, US, Japan, Europe, and Brazil will make presentations on the global castor oil consumption outlook and emerging trends on February 25. ‘Indian Castor Crop Survey 2022-23’ will also be released on that day.

The convenor of the Indian Sustainable Castor Standard (ISCS) will present updates on the standard, and the castor model farm farmers will be honoured for their productivity achievements during the occasion.

‘Shri Vithalbhai G Udeshi Castor Innovation Awards’ for consistent high productivity in castor seed through good agronomic practices will be presented during the conference. The highest and second highest exporters of castor oil and importers of castor oil during 2022 will also be presented with awards on the occasion.

Several sessions on castor sector will be conducted during the international conference.

