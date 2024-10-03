The Kochi-based Kings Infra Ventures, a seafood processing and exporting firm, is expanding its footprint into EU markets by setting up a representative office at Valencia in Spain. This is part of business development plan to expand the business in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and other European countries, said Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, Kings Infra Ventures at the 36th annual general meeting.

Outlining the future roadmap, he pointed out that export is a key focus area and the company has significantly expanded its presence in the global markets. The company is also participating in the Conxemar2024 Seafood Fair at Vigo in Spain to meet with potential buyers to expand the spread in the European market.

“We have currently lot of enquiries for high quality head-on-shrimps from buyers from various European markets,” he said, adding that the participation in the Seafood Expo Global 2024 at Barcelona has helped to conclude good business, facilitating shipment of 10 containers of different products.

The company is also looking at opportunities from the real estate and infrastructure sectors by monetising its land banks in Tuticorin, Kochi and Bangalore. The real estate sector is opening up new avenues which will help the company to monetise its land parcels and invest in sustainable aquaculture, he said.