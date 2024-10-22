The State Industries Minister P Rajeeve has launched seaweed-based nutraceutical product developed by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute’s (CMFRI) for liver health.

The product named GreenRexTM is the commercial brand of the technology developed by CMFRI and is commercially produced and marketed by Emineotech, Private Limited, said a press release.

A unique blend of 100 per cent natural bioactive ingredients extracted from select seaweeds, the product is made of an eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health.

The Minister hailed the research initiatives of CMFRI on developing a series of nutraceuticals from seaweeds to combat lifestyle diseases. He pointed out that Kerala is highly prospective for the development of nutraceuticals and emphasised the need for creating a connection between the research institutes and the industry.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said nutraceuticals of marine origin plays a major role in the healthcare sector, providing essential nutrients and potential disease-fighting compounds to support overall well-being. CMFRI’s nutraceutical products receive an overwhelming response from the public which indicates a surge in demand for products developed from marine organisms, he said.

CMFRI has identified 342 suitable farming sites for its cultivation in the country sprawling over 24167 ha with a production potential of 9.7 million tonnes (wet weight) per year, he added.

The nutraceutical product promises to offer a natural and effective solution for individuals struggling with liver health issues. With its unique formulation derived from seaweed, it helps improve cholesterol levels and other factors that can lead to liver diseases, said Kajal Chakraborty, Head of Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of CMFRI who developed the product.

CMFRI has already commercialised nutraceuticals to combat lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis besides an immunity booster.