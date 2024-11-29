The Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Institute, has released a patented biopolymer technology to private companies. This technology has the potential to revolutionise seed protection and significantly enhance crop yields.

This innovative technology, developed by KSVP Chandrika and R D Prasad, utilises a special biopolymer to coat seeds, delivering beneficial microbes, nutrients, and safer chemicals directly to the plant.

This seed coating acts like a time-release capsule, gradually releasing the active ingredients as the seed germinates and grows. This ensures the plant receives the necessary nutrients and protection at the right time, maximising its growth potential and resilience to environmental stresses.

Biopolymer technology is expected to boost crop yields by 25-30 per cent by providing essential nutrients and protecting against pests and diseases. The technology also enhances the plant’s ability to withstand the adverse effects of climate change, offering farmers a sustainable solution in the face of growing environmental challenges.

“By combining multiple inputs in a single coating, farmers can potentially reduce the number of applications required, leading to cost savings,” an IIOR spokesperson said.

The IIOR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two private seed companies, effectively transferring the patented biopolymer technology to the industry for wider dissemination and commercialisation. This partnership aims to make the technology accessible to farmers across the country, contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector.

The institute built a varied germplasm collection, which includes 3,289 for castor, 3,624 for sunflower, 7,027 for safflower, 1,700 for sesame, 2,885 for linseed, and 3,524 for niger.