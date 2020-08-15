Self-reliant farmers key to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission: PM

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Highlighting key agricultural reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said farm trade has been freed up from all restrictions, enabling farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
By drawing parallels with soap or cloth manufacturers who were able to sell their products anywhere at will, Modi said even after over seven decades of Independence, farmers did not enjoy the freedom to trade their commodities beyond local mandis.
In his seventh straight Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, the prime minister said that making farmers self-reliant has been a cornerstone of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign and is also proving to be a value addition to cater to the needs of the global market.
As part of the relief package to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government promulgated two ordinances allowing farmers to sell their produce outside mandis and enter into an agreement with private players and processors for sale of farm produce.
The government also deregulated food items under the Essential Commodities Act. These moves are aimed at enabling farmers to sell their produce outside of local mandis.
Modi said the government has made reforms in the agriculture sector after many decades of Independence and freed up farmers from all restrictions on marketing their produce.
Explaining his point, Modi said items like soap, clothes and sugar are sold anywhere in the country irrespective of the place of manufacturing.
“Many people are not aware that my farmers were not allowed to sell produce outside their local mandis,” he said, adding that there was a boundary defined for farmers to sell their commodities.
“All those restrictions have ended now. Now, Indian farmers can breathe freely after many years of the country’s Independence. They can sell produce not only in India but also abroad at own terms,” Modi said.
The prime minister further said that for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the priority is to make farmers and the farming sector self-reliant.
Towards this, he said the government has taken several measures including removal of marketing curbs on farmers and setting up of ₹1 lakh agri-infrastructure fund.
Hailing the efforts of farmers in ensuring smooth food supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said: “There was a time we imported grains, but today our farmers are producing enough not just for India but also for those in need across the world.”
However, the Indian farm sector needs to adapt itself in line with the requirements of the world, he added.
The need of the hour is to make Indian agriculture modern with good infrastructure in place for processing, value addition and better marketing, the prime minister said.
Recently, the ₹1 lakh crore agri-infra fund was created for the welfare of farmers. “With this, farmers will be able to get better prices in the market.”
To increase farm income, he said the government was focusing on reducing agri input costs like encouraging farmers to shift from diesel pumpset to solar pumps besides promoting allied farm activities like beekeeping, fishery, poultry and others.
Modi also said that the way Sikkim has gained recognition as an organic state, Ladakh will be known as a carbon neutral place and the government is working hard to achieve this goal.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...