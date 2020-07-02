Set up product innovation hubs for spices, says ICAR honcho

AK Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has underscored the need for establishing product innovation hubs dedicated to spices so as to exploit their commercial potential as functional foods, immune boosters, and ingredients in nutraceutical products.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the 25th foundation day programme of Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode.

Singh pointed out that the spices sector will continue to evolve as a major contributor in the country’s agricultural economy and the nation looks up to IISR to strengthen its ability to remain a global powerhouse in spices trade under these challenging circumstances.

Two facilities inaugurated

VS Sunil Kumar, Kerala Agriculture Minister, inaugurated two new facilities at the institute — Spice Processing Facility and Pesticide Residue Analytical Laboratory.

The Minister called for concerted efforts to reduce pesticide residues across agricultural products to ensure food safety. These new initiatives would focus on enhancing the share of value-addition in spices and promote entrepreneurship in the farming community.

He also stressed the need for enhanced collaboration between research institutions and agricultural departments for greater efficiency and better execution of schemes in the agricultural sector.

R Ramakumar, Professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Member, Kerala State Planning Board, delivered a lecture on global and Indian challenges in agriculture sector in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

Santhosh J Eapen, Director, IISR, presided over the function.