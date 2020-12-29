Shallot prices tending to move north

The price of the small onion would remain distorted in the coming months as the Purattasi and Karthigai pattam crop have been affected by pests and diseases, say trade sources.

Incessant rains and conducive climate are said to have triggered the infestation in the major tracts of Perambalur, Thuraiyur, Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu. Around 9,000 hectares of crop area is estimated to have been affected.

The Farm Varsity here has advised farmers to take up necessary preventive measures to save the crop in the coming months.

As per a survey conducted by the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies, TNAU, the farm-gate prices of good quality small onion would hover above ₹50/kg in the coming months. The shallot price would move further north until the commencement of the harvest from March 2021.