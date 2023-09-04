Shallot (small onions) prices will likely rule stable in the coming months and prices could rule in the range of ₹45-48 per kg in October, a Tamil Nadu Agricultural University study has said.

The market advisory developed by the Price Forecasting Scheme of the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, has come out with this outlook based on analysing the past 10-year historical prices that prevailed in Dindigul Market for the commodity.

As per the results of the time series analysis, the farm-gate prices of good quality shallot during October 2023 will be around ₹45-48 per kg and subsequent price fluctuation would be subject to the onset of the North-East monsoon and arrivals from neighbouring Karnataka.

Currently, Tamil Nadu markets are receiving arrivals of small onions from Chamrajnagar, Karnataka. It is expected that arrivals from Kollegal (Karnataka) and the Udumalpet region of Tamil Nadu will hit the markets in another couple of weeks.

Farmers who have cultivated shallots have been advised to make appropriate marketing decisionss, the university said.

According to the First Advance Estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (2022-23), the area under shallots is 0.46 lakh hectares with a production of 5.53 lakh tonnes. Dindigul, Tiruppur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, and Namakkal are the major shallot-producing districts in Tamil Nadu.

Shallots account for nearly 80 per cent of the total onion produced in Tamil Nadu with a productivity of 12 tonnes per hectare.