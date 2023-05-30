Kisankonnect, an agri-tech company from Maharashtra, has attracted an undisclosed sum of investment from Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Founded in 2020, Kisankonnect sources directly from its network of 5,000 members through using its village level collection-centers and delivers the produce to consumers in Mumbai and Pune.

According to the company, it has one of the most advanced temperature controlled and tech-enabled supply chains and a differentiated model compared to other e-commerce players in the space.

Also read: Heavy rain seen for Kerala, Karnataka but monsoon not in sight yet

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said the company not only solves the problem of safe-to-eat food, but it also connects thousands of farmers directly with consumers.

Kisankonnect works on soil health, crop health. It has created a tech enabled supply chain. Consumers can finally trace and trust their food source on the Kisankonnect App, she said.

Vivek Nirmal, Founder of Kisankonnect, said the company helps thousands of farmers in nurturing an active and healthy soil.

“We have an ₹120-crore annualised revenue run rate as of now and service over one lakh consumers in Pune and Mumbai,” he said.

Nidhi Nirmal, co-founder of Kisankonnect, said the company has a large assortment and service anywhere in Mumbai and Pune within 4-6 hours of order placement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit