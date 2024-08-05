Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced a few schemes that the government will unveil in the next few days after cabinet approval which includes developing 100 horticulture clusters with an investment of ₹18,000 crore in next five years and the much-awaited national oilseeds mission with an outlay of ₹6,800 crore.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha in a discussion on agriculture, Chouhan said: “We will create export-oriented 100 horticulture clusters in next five years with an investment of ₹18,000 crore. We are investing an astounding ₹1.40 lakh crore to create post-harvest infrastructure. We will integrate 1,500 mandis (with e-NAM). With an adequate investment of ₹6,800 crore, we are starting oilseeds mission so that we become self sufficient.”

The minister further said the government will develop 50,000 villages as climate-resilient units. He also said that some important amendments will be made in the Pesticides Law to ensure quality agro-chemicals are made available to farmers.