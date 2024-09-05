The shortage of Indian oil sardines, Kerala’s staple fish, continues to hit the retail fisheries even as the sector has geared up to meet the demand after a 52-day trawling ban.

Sources in the fishing community said the landing centres are facing an acute shortage of sardines and their rates are ruling in the range of ₹300-350 a kg. They pointed out that the availability of all pelagic fish varieties such as sardines, mackerel, and anchovies are abundant on the Kerala coast especially in shallow waters, especially after the trawling ban. However, there was a shortage this time, forcing retailers to depend on neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to procure.

Social impact

According to Charles George of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, the social impact of sardine shortage is huge as the majority in Kerala’s fishery sector meets their livelihood through its sales. He pointed out that the State has been experiencing shortage sardines right from the beginning of the New Year along with other fish varieties.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of the All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association attributed various reasons to the shortage which include climate change, unethical fishing practices, and an increase in number of fishing boats with higher capacity nets.

Grinson George, Director of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), said the availability of Indian oil sardines has been undergoing inter-annual fluctuations for a long time. The abundance of this fish can vary from time to time depending on a range of environmental conditions. Its availability is determined by various factors, including physical changes in ocean ecosystems and climate events. Sardine is sensitive to changes in the ocean structure, which is likely to disrupt the food web.

However, he held the view that the present shortage in landings needs to be analysed in depth before commenting on it, saying that a comprehensive study is required to find out the exact reasons behind the inter-annual fluctuations. “While landing data can provide initial insights, a deeper analysis is required to determine whether the issue stems from value/supply chain problems, biological factors, or physical changes in the ocean environment,” the CMFRI Director said.