Shortage of labour hits spices trade in North India

Despite a peak demand period, the operations of spices industry in many upcountry markets have been hit in the wake of a labour shortage.

Though the industry has to work in full swing prior to the onset of monsoon, their presence in the red zone area coupled with the departure of labour has affected the functioning of many spices industries especially in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi.

This has resulted in a limited buying of pepper especially from big end-users, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Meanwhile, pepper prices in Kochi was down by ₹1 per kg on Tuesday, quoting ₹309 for ungarbled varieties due to increased arrivals at 24 tonnes.

MG1 garbled went for ₹329, while new pepper realised ₹299.

Farmers appeared to be on a selling mode to meet their financial needs to clear the outstanding dues of agriculture loans.