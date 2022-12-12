Sid’s Farm, a direct-to-consumer dairy brand based in Telangana, has announced its launch in Bengaluru and the availability of its products on e-commerce sites such as Milk Basket, Big Basket, Zepto, SuprDaily and Fresh to Home.

A press statement said initially, the products will be available only through e-commerce sites, serving milk and regular-use dairy products such as paneer, curd, ghee and butter. Sid’s Farm’s offering allows customers to choose from separate cow and buffalo milk and dairy products depending upon their preference, it said.

Niche partners soon

Quoting Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Managing Director of Sid’s Farm, the statement said: “We are kicking off our venture by serving our superior quality milk and dairy products only through e-commerce sites and will introduce the same subsequently with niche store partners in Bengaluru. Eventually, we also want to be directly available to our customers at their doorsteps through our app and our own distribution channel too.”

Sid’s Farm’s range of products include skim milk, whole buffalo’s milk, whole cow’s milk, cow’s ghee, cow’s butter, buffalo’s butter, buffalo’s ghee, cow’s curd, buffalo’s curd, and paneer, it said.

Currently, the company serves more than 20,000 customers daily on a subscription basis, the statement said.