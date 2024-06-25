Sid’s Farm, a D2C dairy brand, has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round was co-led by Omnivore, and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO).

A media statement said, Sid’s Farm, plans to use the funds, to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, by enhancing manufacturing capabilities, to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products, and building a robust team, to attract, and retain top talent, across various functions.

Founded in 2016, Sid’s Farm, is a Hyderabad-based dairy brand, serving more than 25,000 customers, across two cities. The statement said, the startup controls the entire value chain of milk, and milk products, by sourcing directly from farmers, and conducting quality testing, throughout the supply chain, to ensure nutrient-dense, additive-free milk.

Sid’s Farm started its operations, with whole buffalo, and cow milk, and gradually diversified into curd, paneer, ghee, butter, dairy beverages, and dairy-based desserts.

Industry size ₹16,792 billion

Quoting Reihem Roy, Partner at Omnivore, the statement said: “According to IMARC Group reports, the dairy industry in India, reached a size of ₹16,792 billion, in 2023, and is expected to reach ₹49,953 billion, by 2032. Premium dairy brands, and products over D2C platforms, are expected to lead this growth. We see Sid’s Farm emerging as a key player in this space, with its commitment to antibiotic-free, hormone-free, preservative-free milk, and milk products.”

Narayanan Venkitraman of NSFO said: “We have been following the great work being done by Sid’s Farm, over the years, and found the time opportune to invest in them, and work with them, to help propel them to the next orbit. We strongly believe that ventures such as Sid’s Farm with honest solutions to genuine concerns, will drive consumption habits in the times to come.”

Kishore Indukuri, Founder of Sid’s Farm, said: “We are thrilled to have this immense support from Omnivore, and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office. Their belief in our vision, and commitment to providing consumers with great quality, adulterant-free milk, and dairy products, is a tremendous validation of our efforts. This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory, and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food, to a wider audience in Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day, in these two markets alone.”