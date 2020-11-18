Silk exports shrink as pandemic hits demand

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Shipments of silk products have taken a major beating as the Covid pandemic has shrunk the demand in key markets of Europe and the United States, exporters said.
The exports are down by 28 per cent in dollar terms during the April-September period this year over corresponding last year. Shipments stood at $79.16 million or ₹591.72 crore during April-September as against $111.19 million or ₹791.89 crore in the same period last year.
“The spread of Covid and lockdown in the US and Europe are the main reasons for the decline in exports. The outlook for the rest of the year is not that great as the spreading of a second Covid wave in these regions is a big worry,” said Bimal Mawandia, Chairman of the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council. Mawandia further said that for the current financial year, exports of silk goods could be lower by 40-50 per cent over last year’s $350 million.
“In the first three to four months of the current financial year, the exports were down by 80-90 per cent due to the lockdown and other logistics issues. As silk is a luxury item, buyers are very cautious,” he said.
India, the second largest silk producer in the world after China, also has a big domestic market. In fact, India imports raw silk to meet its domestic demand.
Moreover, it’s not just the silk goods exports that have been impacted. Even the imports of raw silk, yarn and fabrics have taken a beating due to the Covid. Silk goods imports fell sharply to ₹272 crore ($36.22 million) during H1 this fiscal from ₹781 crore ($110.15 million) in the same period last year, on account of sharp decline in import of raw silk and yarn. H1 raw silk imports were valued at ₹203.92 crore ($27.17 million) as compared to ₹588.45 crore ($82.92 million) in the same period last year.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...