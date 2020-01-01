Singapore-based strategic investor Technogen invests in FarmERP

Singapore-based strategic investor Technogen has invested in FarmERP, which is building AI-based Climate Resilience Intelligence, to help its users mitigate climate risks in agriculture and achieve sustainability.

TechnoGen is an integrated portfolio of end-to-end creation of technology and services, simultaneously upholding quality and integrity and reducing customer cost.

FarmERP is a leading agriculture ERP platform which is designed and developed by India based Shivrai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

This advanced digital agriculture platform is being deployed in more than 25 countries.

Santosh Shinde, COO and Co-founder of FarmERP, said, “The company will be using the funding to combine the FarmERP platform with Climate Resilient Intelligence.”