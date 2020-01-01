Agri Business

Singapore-based strategic investor Technogen invests in FarmERP

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Singapore-based strategic investor Technogen has invested in FarmERP, which is building AI-based Climate Resilience Intelligence, to help its users mitigate climate risks in agriculture and achieve sustainability.

TechnoGen is an integrated portfolio of end-to-end creation of technology and services, simultaneously upholding quality and integrity and reducing customer cost.

FarmERP is a leading agriculture ERP platform which is designed and developed by India based Shivrai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

This advanced digital agriculture platform is being deployed in more than 25 countries.

Santosh Shinde, COO and Co-founder of FarmERP, said, “The company will be using the funding to combine the FarmERP platform with Climate Resilient Intelligence.”

Published on January 01, 2020
agriculture
venture capital
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Onion Retail Price Tracker: Wednesday, January 1