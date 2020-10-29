SIRI to set up integrated millet food processing unit in Telangana

SIRI, an agricultural start-up foocussed on millets, is setting up an integrated millet food processing unit in Telangana. Coming up at Pothugal in Rajanna Sircilla district, the unit will initially focus on producing millet-based ready-to-eat products

“We will invest ₹15 crore in the unit. To begin with we are setting up four lines of production facility by investing ₹5 crore,” SIRI Director B Shasidhar Rao told BusinessLine. “Work on the construction site has begun. We are expecting the production to begin in 6-8 months.”

In order to make the effort inclusive, the firm is setting up a back-end integration network, involving Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

“We are planning to tie up with 50-100 PACS in the next few months. We will provide the PACS with machinery to complete primary processing. We will procure the processed produce,” said Rao.

The firm will manufacture foxtail and fingertail millet flakes, cookies, chocos and other ready-to-eat products. “We don’t use any preservative in our products. Our products are also free of transfats and gluten,” he said.

The startup will work with self-help groups and FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) to strengthen its production capacities.