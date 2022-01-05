Six food brands launched under ‘One District One Product’ scheme

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Six brands under the One District One Product scheme were launched on Wednesday. The Food Processing Ministry had inked an agreement with NAFED for developing 10 brands as the One District One Product brands under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme. Of this, six brands were launched in the presence of Union Minister for Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of State, Prahlad Singh Patel and senior officials of NAFED
The six brands include Amrit Phal, Cori Gold, Kashmiri Mantra, Madhu Mantra, Somdana, and Whole Wheat Cookies of Dilli Bakes.
“The brand Amrit Phal for amla juice has been exclusively developed under the ODOP concept for Gurugram, Haryana. Cori Gold brand has been developed for coriander powder which is the identified ODOP for Kota, Rajasthan,” an official statement added.
Brand Kashmiri Mantra focuses on bringing out the essence of spices from Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, Brand Madhu Mantra has been developed under the ODOP concept for honey from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
“Whole wheat cookies is the second product developed under the brand Dilli Bakes. The brand and the product have been developed under the bakery ODOP concept for Delhi. Brand Somdana has been developed under the ODOP concept of millets from Thane, Maharashtra,” the statement added.
All the products will be available at NAFED Bazaars, E-commerce platforms, and prominent retail stores across India.
Each product has been developed based on the extensive knowledge of the marketing expertise of NAFED as well as its capabilities and experience in processing, packaging, supply and logistics. The brands will be supported with increased investments in brand communication in relevant markets and a strong push on digitization across the value chain, NAFED officials stated.
The Ministry said it aims to encourage the micro food processing enterprises. With an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the scheme envisions to directly assist the 2 lakh micro food processing units for providing financial, technical, and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises, it added.
