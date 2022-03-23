SLCM gets patent for its agri warehousing tech platform

March 23

Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt Ltd (SLCM), a post-harvest management solutions provider, said it has received patent certificate from the Indian Government for its application titled “Methods For Real Time Data Management” filed on December 16, 2013.

SLCM has created a proprietary solution, Agri Reach, that enables effective warehousing solution agnostic of infrastructure, geography and crops.

Sandeep Sabharwal, CEO, SLCM Group, said, “Observing the increasing pace of technology penetration, I had the vision of ‘phygitalizing’ the warehouse management system over a decade ago. With a dedicated team of professionals, we created ‘Agri Reach’. With firm belief in our innovation and a passion to improve Indian agriculture, we applied for the patent 9 years ago. Today, it gives me immense pleasure to say that our patent application has received its accreditation from the Indian Government. This brings us one step closer to revolutionising agriculture at the ground level.”

Diverse services

Agri Reach allows real-time monitoring and management of crops. Under the umbrella, the invention offers a diverse set of services such as audit receipts, quality control, and surveillance. This helps agriculture experts to maintain the health of stored crops and ensure optimum quality using a series of processes, audits, and real-time tracking of the facilities, the company said in a statement.

Agri Reach is capable of establishing industry-standard warehouse operations anywhere across the country within 24 hours.

The impact of Agri Reach implementation across the business verticals of SLCM Group has resulted in remarkable growth, which is considered as an industry benchmark. In 2017, SLCM Group was handling Assets Under Management (AUM) worth ₹1,010.9 rore per day. In comparison to this, the current outstanding AUM handled by the company per day has a net worth of ₹5,322.75 crore (as on March 20, 2022).

Reducing post-harvest loses

Addressing the scalability potential, Sabharwal said “Warehousing represents the granaries of agriculture and Agri Reach has the ability to transform agri storage across India. According to a study conducted by FICCI, Agri Reach can reduce post-harvest losses from 10% to 0.5%. By the virtue of these numbers, Agri Reach can enable the Indian agriculture industry to save over $13 billion per annum . The impact of this figure will reflect in improved productivity, efficiency, farmer income, and ultimately, better food security for the nation.”

Apart from this, SLCM Group is currently working on various other technologies that have the capability to enable the efficient integration of physical infrastructure with digitised enterprises, thereby, strengthening the foundation of ‘phygital’ agriculture supply chain.