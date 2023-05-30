SLCM (Sohan Lal Commodity Management), a post-harvest agri-logistics company, has launched its proprietary listing platform under Agri Reach application.

According to a company statement, this platform has enlisted every stakeholder involved in the agricultural ecosystem -- from loaders, truckers, warehouses, financiers, packaging material providers, traders, processors, retailers, and millers to exporters.

It aims to provide a one-stop destination akin to a shopping complex but for those in the field of agriculture, making it ideal for those seeking in-house solutions for all their agri needs, it said.

Sandeep Sabharwal, Group Chief Executive Officer of SLCM, said technology and innovation are the cornerstones of SLCM. This platform will allow the desired service to reach those working on the ground by bridging the gap between their offerings and the digital ecosystem. From the bottom up, this platform will assist in building an online directory of all stakeholders and participants in the sector.

Leveraging tech innovation

Prashant Sharma, Head of the Technology division, said this cutting-edge platform sets itself apart by leveraging technological innovation and offering a comprehensive solution to all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem.

“With a focus on seamless integration and user-centric design, our platform transforms the listing experience, providing complete details of each category and facilitating close collaboration and networking of different agri services and products. This opens up further avenues for future changes in the ecosystem laying the foundation for enhanced efficiency and collaboration within the agricultural sector,” he said.

Currently, the platform has 1,00,000+ listings. The statement said the goal is to increase this to 5,00,000+ by the end of the financial year. Besides just mere listing, the platform provides complete details of the offerings of each category with a back-end to ensure a culmination of an inquiry into the physical delivery of the service/product.

While the listing platform is accessible through a mobile app that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, the web portal is scheduled to go live soon, it said.