Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), a service provider in the post-harvest space for agricultural commodities, has received the ‘Sustainable Agriculture Awards 2022’ from FICCI.

A company statement said this is the second edition of the awards and SLCM has retained this award under the ‘Innovative Product/Technology/Services Promoting Sustainable Agriculture’ category.

The award was conferred on SLCM for its contribution towards innovation under large enterprise through its proprietary ‘AgriReach’ process management system. The ‘AgriReach’ framework of services deployed in warehouses has helped reduce post-harvest losses to 0.5 per cent, and this is achieved through a series of processes, audits and real-time tracking to boost efficiency and minimise damage in storage, it said.

Leveraging technology

The system also leverages technologies such as geo-fencing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT)-based surveillance, real-time tracking and bar-coded storage receipts to ensure safe storage.

Quoting Sandeep Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer of SLCM Group, the statement said, “This award from India’s oldest and largest apex business association, FICCI, is a clear endorsement of the impact we have delivered through our proprietary AgriReach process management system that leverages the latest developments in technology to enhance the preservation, management and security of foodgrain stock.”

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, presented the award to Sandeep Sabharwal recently, the statement said.