Slow start to grape exports from Maharashtra

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Grape export from Maharashtra has come down by over 4,000 tonnes compared with February 2019 exports. By February 3 last year, Maharashtra had exported over 13,221 tonnes of grapes in 992 containers while this year during the same period, the State has exported over 9,105 tonnes of grapes in 688 containers.
The export figures on the APEDA website shows that Maharashtra is the only State which has started exporting grapes this season. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have not yet started exports. Out of the total grape export from Maharashtra, 5,995 tonnes have been exported to the Netherlands, followed by 1,352 tonnes to Germany and 633 tonnes to the United Kingdom.
“There was a shortage of grapes in December and January. Downy mildew and severe cold affected quality of the grapes and export was comparatively less. However, the situation in February is better and the availability of good quality grapes is increasing,” said Vilas Shinde, Chairman and Managing Director of Nashik-based Sahyadri Farms. Sahyadri is one of the leading companies exporting grapes. “Also the demand in the market is growing. The exports would be streamlined and farmers are certain to get good returns for the produce,” Shinde added.
While the export quality grapes received a rate of ₹70-90 per kg, grapes in the domestic market received ₹35-65 a kg. Maharashtra State Grape Producers Association officials said that severe cold has affected not only the quality of grapes but also demand in the domestic market. The association hopes that by mid-February, demand for grapes would multiply in the domestic market.
“Unseasonal rains and cloudy atmosphere had a major impact on productivity. Many small farmers have suffered heavily due to unseasonal rains. We hope that demand picks up in the market so that we could at least get a good price to recover losses,” said Salim Mujawar, a farmer in Sangli. Along with Nashik, Tasgaon taluka in Sangli district is known as the grape hub of Maharashtra.
