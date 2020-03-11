Agri Business

Slowdown in Gulf hits demand for fruits, veggies from Kerala

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Weak economic conditions in West Asia has reduced the demand for fruits and vegetables from Kerala over the past few months. Shipments to the Gulf countries have now come down to 120-130 tonnes a day from around 200 tonnes earlier, said Dil Koshy, Secretary, Agricultural Products and Processed Food Exporters Association.

Also restrictions imposed on flight schedules that reduced frequencies, as well as shifting from wide-bodied aircraft to narrow-bodied ones due to lower passenger turnouts, has also affected exports through the three airports in the State.

The slowdown in shipments of perishables comes at a time when concerns have emerged over the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid19). Currently there is no ban on exports of fruits and vegetables to Gulf countries other than Kuwait, which has suspended all flight movements from coronavirus-affected countries, including India.

India’s exports of fresh fruits and vegetables declined by 14 per cent during April-December 2019-20 to $ 909 million as against $1056 million in the same period previous year.

