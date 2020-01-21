Sluggish trend in chana continues

Sluggish trend in chana and dollar chana continued on weak demand with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,200-4,225 a quintal, while chana (desi) declined to ₹4,125 and chana (vishal) to ₹4,150. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,000-5,100, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,200-5,300, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,400-5,500. Dollar chana was quoted at ₹5,300-5,500. Dollar chana (44/46 count) ruled at ₹6,200, while 58/60 count fetched ₹5,600