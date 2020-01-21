Agri Business

Sluggish trend in chana continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

Sluggish trend in chana and dollar chana continued on weak demand with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,200-4,225 a quintal, while chana (desi) declined to ₹4,125 and chana (vishal) to ₹4,150. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,000-5,100, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,200-5,300, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,400-5,500. Dollar chana was quoted at ₹5,300-5,500. Dollar chana (44/46 count) ruled at ₹6,200, while 58/60 count fetched ₹5,600

Published on January 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cardamom prices drop at auctions on subdued buying