Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand, with moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,400. Moong dal ruled stable, with moong dal (medium) at ₹7,200-7,300 and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,500-7,600. Urad and its dal ruled flat, with urad (bold) at ₹5,000-5,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,100-4,200. Urad dal (medium) remained steady at ₹5,700-5,800 and urad dal (bold) at ₹5,900-6,000.

