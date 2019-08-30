Sluggish trend in pulses continues

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand, with moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,400. Moong dal ruled stable, with moong dal (medium) at ₹7,200-7,300 and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,500-7,600. Urad and its dal ruled flat, with urad (bold) at ₹5,000-5,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,100-4,200. Urad dal (medium) remained steady at ₹5,700-5,800 and urad dal (bold) at ₹5,900-6,000.