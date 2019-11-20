Sluggish trend in pulses continues

The sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on weak physical demand with urad (bold) quoted at ₹7,900-8,000 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500.

Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,600-8,700, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,900-9,000, while urad moongar ruled at ₹1,102-1,103. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,900-7,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-6,000. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,100-8,200 and moong dal (bold) at ₹8,300-8,400.