Small tea growers to get minimum ₹ 19.85/kg this month

Tea Board has announced that the district average price for the green leaf of the small growers in The Nilgiris district during April is ₹ 19.85 a kg.

This is the all-time high price fixed for the month of April all these years.

Tea Board’s Deputy Director CS Hariprakash said that this was fixed based on the consolidated auction price of CTC teas from bought leaf factories in March.

He said that all bought leaf factories should adhere to this price while buying green leaf from small growers in April.

He has instructed all field officials to ensure that no factory in their jurisdiction paid less than this price to the growers this month.

This price is ₹ 1.20 less than the price fixed for last month.

However, the price is significantly more compared to April last year when the price was ₹ 12.19. This increase of ₹ 7.66 marked a whopping increase of as much as 62.84 per cent.

Hence, compared to this time last year, growers will now get about ₹ 32 more for every kg of manufactured tea this month because four kgs of green leaf are generally used to manufacture one kg of made tea.