Smartchem launches fertiliser for Onion

Smartchem Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, today announced the formal launch of its innovative fertiliser — ‘Croptek’ for onion growers under its flagship brand Mahadhan.

STL is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Nitro-Phosphate Fertiliser and Bentonite Sulphur and the market leader in the water-soluble and speciality fertiliser category.

‘Mahadhan Croptek’ is the foremost brand for onion progressive farmers who use secondary nutrients and micronutrients in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The product was tested in the fields of over 450 farmers for over three cropping seasons since 2019.

Dilip Zende, Director of Agriculture, Pune said, a major concern for onion farmers is stagnant onion yield and the rising cost of production.

Innovative solutions in agri business are a boon to the farmers in rural India, he added.

Nikhil Kadam from Sastewadi, Baramati, Pune said he increased yield by over 10 per cent last season while trying the product on his farm.

Mahesh Girdhar, President – Agri-Business, STL said, “Due to highly imbalanced and non-judicious use of chemical fertilizers and continuous deterioration of soil health, now there is an urgent need to develop and implement solutions and practices which are sustainable and can bring balance in macro and micronutrients usage.