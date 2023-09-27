SmartTerra, an AI-powered data analytics start-up focussing on water utilities, has won the ‘Ashirvad Water Challenge’ organised by The/Nudge Foundation.

This competition, a joint initiative by Ashirvad Pipes and the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, is aimed at recognising and supporting innovative solutions addressing water challenges.

A media statement said SmartTerra has secured a prize of ₹10 million, which will be instrumental in expanding the reach of its solutions to more utilities around the country and helping address the challenge of ensuring equitable and adequate water supply.

Co-founded by Gokul Krishna Govindu (CEO), Giridharan Sengaiah (COO), and Navaneethan Santhanam (Chief Scientist), SmartTerra has worked with utilities across five States, identifying leaks, reducing water losses, and improving energy use. SmartTerra’s mission is to empower water utilities by leveraging data and AI to minimise losses and enhance the efficiency of water distribution systems, it said.

18 months of hard work

Quoting Navaneethan Santhanam, the statement said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award. It is the culmination of 18 months of working tirelessly with our utility partners and ensuring their success. Water is a critical resource that is finally receiving the attention it deserves. We intend to use this award to ensure that communities around the country receive clean drinking water, without losing a single drop. It is tremendously exciting to use AI to tackle the complex urban water challenges that we face.”

It said this recognition underscores SmartTerra’s dedication to addressing a critical challenge in India and highlights its contributions to the field. SmartTerra remains committed to advancing water management and contributing to the quest for clean and accessible drinking water, the statement added.

