Snap melon to be popularised to beat the summer heat: KVK

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is set to popularise snap melon - a highly nutrient local variety - as one of the best remedies for heat, even as demand for fruit juices is on the rise to beat the summer heat.

Snap melon ( pottu vellari) is a locally grown fruit during the summer, while most of the fruits available in the domestic market come from other states.

The KVK, functioning under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), focuses on creating awareness of its nutritional value and promoting fruit and its juice among the public.

“Many are still unaware of the nutritional value and efficacy of snap melon during the summer season. This fruit is an excellent source of beta carotene, folic acid, potassium and vitamin C”, said Shinoj Subramanian, head of the KVK.

Precision farming

Snap melon is cultivated in paddy fields sprawling about 600 acres in many parts of the district namely, Nedumbasseri, Manjali, Kadungalloor, Alangad, Karumalloor followed by the paddy harvest. “This year the KVK with the participation of local farmers is demonstrating precision farming of snap melon to reduce labour requirement and enhance productivity”, Dr Subramanian said.

As part of its awareness-cum-promotional campaign, the KVK will organise a mega harvest festival of snap melon cultivated in various parts of Alangad Grama Panchayat on February 24. During the festival in Alangad, KVK will display the snap melon and introduce its juices in different flavours to the public. In addition, the experts will lead sessions on the preparation of the juice varieties using different recipes at the fest.

“KVK’s initiative is also aimed at supporting the fruit farmers and popularising the precision farming of snap melon. KVK will provide necessary guidance to those interested in taking up the snap melon farming,” Shinoj Subramanian said.