Solar-powered water pump launched for farming sector

Stanley Black & Decker has launched Stanley Earth, an energy efficient, solar-powered water pump for the farming sector.

The company aims to leverage its core technology expertise to address unmet societal needs, including critical sustainable development challenges such as water, energy, and climate.

“Nearly two years ago, we set out on a mission to deliver a self-sustaining irrigation solution that can provide millions of farmers in India, a solution to one of their key challenges – reliable and consistent access to clean water,” said Ramana Gogula Vice-president of Clean Technology Innovation at Stanley Black & Decker.

It is the first of many products to come, he added.