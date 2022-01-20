Solvent Extractors’ Association favours resumption of mustard futures

Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has said there is a need to restart futures trading in mustard seeds and its derivatives.

Highlighting this point in a letter to the members of the association, Atul Chaturvedi, President of SEA of India, said SEBI had suspended various futures and options trade in many agricultural commodities, including mustard seed, in October with the expectation that it will check runaway prices and inflation.

‘No impact’

Stating that the prices have not come down in the last three months, he said there is no impact of suspending futures trading to check the rising prices. The move has not helped in curbing inflation. The very purpose of suspension of future contract in mustard seed is not served.

The suspension of mustard seed futures has destroyed a price discovery mechanism, dashboard or forecasting tool to understand where the market is heading, he said.

There is no operative price signal mechanism for the government and industry, and thus, no pre-emptive measures can be planned accordingly. Supply chain management will therefore become ‘just-in-time’. Any small increase in demand will result in supply undershooting demand. This will result in price rise and shortages and will definitely be inflationary, he said.

In the absence of price discovery mechanism, farmers may be reluctant to sell their produce. In this process, industry will be deprived of raw material to crush. This may result into lower domestic production leading to higher import of edible oils and rise in domestic prices, he said.

‘Restart futures contract’

As huge new mustard crop arrival will start from early March, SEA has requested the government and SEBI to revisit the earlier decision of suspending the futures contract for mustard seed and restart it at the earliest to enable farmers get a fair price for their produce in new season, Chaturvedi said.

On the mustard crop scenario, he said even though the much debated and discussed National Mission on Oilseeds has still not seen the light of the day, the area coverage under rabi rape-mustard is nearly up by 50 per cent.

The area under the crop is reported at 90.5 lakh hectares (lh) as on January 13 against normal area of 61.5 lh (five-year average). The higher price during the sowing period of the current rabi season and favourable weather were a positive development for shifting area from wheat to mustard. “We should not be surprised if mustard production during the current year touches the magical figure of 120 lakh tonnes,” he said.